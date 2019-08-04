Calamos Advisors Has Decreased Stake in Citigroup (C) by $3.62 Million as Share Price Rose; As Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Share Price Rose, Harvey Partners Increased Stake

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.27. About 53,372 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Aerogels Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASPN); 23/05/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD APNJ.J – RETIREMENT OF MR JOHN BUCHANAN AND APPOINTMENT OF MS LINDA DE BEER AS AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 16/05/2018 – Aspen’s $1 Billion Formula Unit Is Said to Draw Reckitt, Perrigo; 12/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access to Care Easier in Tarpon Springs; 07/05/2018 – Aspen Relocates Production to New $79 Million South Africa Plant; 26/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access To Care Easier In Martinsburg; 16/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access To Care Easier In North Augusta; 17/05/2018 – ASPEN CLOSES ~EU€3.4B EQUIVALENT SYNDICATED FACILITIES; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN PHARMA INFANT-FORMULA UNIT SAID TO GET TAKEOVER INTEREST; 19/04/2018 – ASPEN SEES GROSS PROCEEDS OF ~$20M; OFFER TO CLOSE ON APRIL 23

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 58,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.20 million, down from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 14.56M shares traded or 10.64% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/03/2018 – SDL PLC SDL.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 22/03/2018 – David Enrich: Breaking: Citigroup imposes restrictions on gun sales by its business customers. Scoop from @tiffkhsu; 18/05/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY INC LOXO.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $178 FROM $151; 14/05/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 12% in 2018, Citi Leads; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.80 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.78 PCT IN MARCH – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 21/05/2018 – YY Announces the Appointment of the Successor Depositary Bank for its Sponsored ADR Program; 03/05/2018 – GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC GTE.TO : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.1 FROM $4.6; 02/04/2018 – Financial Outlook: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 24/04/2018 – CITI SLATE OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. George Kaiser Family Foundation holds 2.81% or 3.17 million shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Com reported 40,000 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Blair William And Il stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Awm Investment holds 4.17 million shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. 1.47M are owned by Ariel Invests Ltd Co. Rbf Capital Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Firsthand Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.03% or 35,000 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corp reported 14,647 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 35,137 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Corporation reported 12,860 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 41,700 shares. 496,100 are owned by Bridgeway Capital Mngmt. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0% or 14,261 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc stated it has 14,847 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.49 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $16.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 4,330 shares to 223,493 shares, valued at $85.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Osi Systems Inc (Prn) by 1.33 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 29.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp (Call).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. $442,708 worth of stock was sold by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13.