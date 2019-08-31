Calamos Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $47.60 Million as Stock Rose; Exact Sciences (EXAS) Shareholder Crow Point Partners Has Trimmed Stake by $349,160 as Stock Price Rose

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 57.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 4,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 3,040 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 7,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $119.22. About 973,637 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500.

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 471,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 1.41M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.66M, down from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 9.66M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/04/2018 – GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – JPM EXPECTS CORE MARKETS ACTIVITY TO BE UP BY SINGLE DIGITS; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO QTRLY BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $67.59, UP 4%; TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE2 OF $54.05, UP 4%; 13/03/2018 – NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS INC NCSM.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 20/04/2018 – SPIRIT FARE INCREASE COVERS ITS FULL DOMESTIC MARKET: JPMORGAN; 11/04/2018 – BARCLAYS HIRES FORMER JPMORGAN EXECUTIVE TIM MCNULTY AS GROUP CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER -MEMO; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase’s Quorum may go solo (JPM); 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q-End Tangible Book Value Per Share $54.05, Up 4%; 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan sued over fees for cryptocurrency purchases

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 117,136 shares. Partner Investment Management Ltd Partnership invested 0.71% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Blair William & Il accumulated 0.42% or 791,445 shares. Financial Advisory Service owns 2,500 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Pnc Finance Group Incorporated reported 2,458 shares. Tobam holds 0.01% or 2,008 shares in its portfolio. Nicholas Investment Prtnrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.65% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Edgewood Ltd Com holds 0% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Artisan Partners Partnership reported 1.81M shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity accumulated 55,557 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 33,300 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 2,968 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Hitchwood Ltd Partnership has 0.28% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). 140,237 were accumulated by Elk Creek Lc.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $16.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductor Nv (Prn) by 9.57 million shares to 60.99M shares, valued at $62.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.60B for 11.30 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Tru Communications owns 102,541 shares. Kames Public Ltd reported 2.15% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Spc Financial has 6,865 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 1.86M shares. Missouri-based Argent Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.81% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability invested in 0.3% or 90,247 shares. Whittier Tru has invested 1.8% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Graham Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.16% or 30,000 shares. Zuckerman Invest Gp Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,571 shares. Private Mgmt Gru reported 426,546 shares or 2.15% of all its holdings. First Commonwealth Corp Pa stated it has 1.29% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 1,609 shares. Tompkins Fincl invested in 55,528 shares. Smith Moore And invested in 0.34% or 14,173 shares. Indiana-based Horizon Invest Services Limited Liability Company has invested 2.71% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).