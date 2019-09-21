Calamos Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake in American Electric Power (AEP) as Stock Price Rose; Parker Hannifin (PH) Market Valuation Declined While Highlander Capital Management Increased Holding

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Electric Power (AEP) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 9,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 138,834 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.22M, down from 148,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Electric Power for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.01B market cap company. It closed at $93.18 lastly. It is up 24.73% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 02/04/2018 – American Electric Power Seeks Bids for Coal; 30/05/2018 – Texas power demand breaks May daily record during heat wave -ERCOT; 16/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. May Face Pressure, Industry Falls; 03/05/2018 – AEP Generation Resources Seeks Bids For Coal; 13/04/2018 – AEP SETTLEMENT IS WITH REGULATORY STAFF, WALMART; 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE RECOMMENDS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP WIND PROJECT; 04/05/2018 – American Electric Power McCellon-Allen Retires as SWEPCO Pres and COO; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – Louisiana State: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors by EPA – 04/04/2018; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades DPL to Ba2, Maintains Positive Outlook

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 51.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 10,625 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81 million, up from 7,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $177.04. About 810,867 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has About 260 Employees; 21/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – PARKER 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 08/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.95 TO $10.15 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 19/04/2018 – Parker Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $7.76-EPS $7.96; 26/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin 3Q Net Profit Rises, Raises Outlook

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 EPS, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $592.56 million for 19.41 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $18.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 60,305 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $112.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 28,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 0.07% more from 98.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.