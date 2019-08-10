Calamos Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding in Caterpillar (CAT) by $4.10 Million; Holder Beach Investment Counsel Upped Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 30,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 324,931 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.03 million, down from 355,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $119.38. About 3.69 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 30/04/2018 – `As Good as It Gets’ Worry Goes Beyond Caterpillar: Markets Live; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS FACILITIES RESTRUCTURING TO AFFECT APPROXIMATELY 880 POSITIONS; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS BELIEVES GLOBAL ECONOMIC CONDITIONS AND FAVORABLE COMMODITY PRICE LEVELS WILL DRIVE MINERS TO INCREASE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Adj EPS $2.82; 07/03/2018 – U.S. manufacturers touted by Trump count the costs of his tariffs; 25/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Definitive Proxy Statement; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 41 PCT; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 5,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 62,234 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, up from 56,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 17.43M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $887.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 36,560 shares to 72,682 shares, valued at $8.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 3,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,700 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connable Office holds 46,233 shares. Aviva Public reported 2.91 million shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The, a Japan-based fund reported 1.12 million shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 0.42% or 652,000 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 508,740 shares. Pioneer Trust Bancorp N A Or invested in 143,603 shares. Marco Inv Ltd Llc has 3.52% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 351,100 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Martin Tn holds 0.78% or 47,700 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 374,924 shares. Financial Advantage has 4.66% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 120,933 shares. Bessemer Ltd Co has 0.18% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Essex Investment Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Gateway Advisory Ltd Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 4,624 shares.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 10.33 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $16.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 23,783 shares to 797,353 shares, valued at $87.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 460,279 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.92 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Pettee Invsts invested 0.17% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 5,499 are owned by Cypress Gp. Moreover, Personal Cap Advisors has 0% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). B & T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt invested in 18,258 shares. Fayez Sarofim stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Dnb Asset As reported 114,581 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Maryland Cap Mgmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). First Financial Bank holds 0.11% or 5,244 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 962,585 shares. Gradient Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Finemark Fincl Bank And holds 0.12% or 14,975 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc reported 0.35% stake. Buckingham Cap Mgmt Inc reported 4,057 shares stake. Shoker Invest Counsel holds 0.17% or 1,664 shares in its portfolio.