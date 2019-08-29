Calamos Advisors Has Decreased Holding in First Solar (FSLR) as Share Value Rose; West Chester Capital Advisors Lowered Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding as Shares Declined

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $128.69. About 3.42M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 28.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 278,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The institutional investor held 690,007 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.46M, down from 968,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $62.7. About 213,452 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR EXPECTS NEW OHIO FACTORY WILL ADD 500 JOBS; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR – THE CREDIT FACILITY HAS BEEN ENTERED INTO FOR DEVELOPMENT, CONSTRUCTION OF A PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER PLANT OF UP TO 87 MW LOCATED IN AUSTRALIA; 16/03/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $81; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR UNIT IN TERM LOAN PACT; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR KEEPS YR GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – First Solar New Factory Doing So Well It’s Planning Another One; 06/04/2018 – 8point3 Energy Partners LP Announces Mailing of Proxy Statement; 23/04/2018 – DJ First Solar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSLR); 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR SAYS THE CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR AGGREGATE BORROWINGS OF UP TO AUD 151.0 MLN ($113 MLN); 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – LOWERED ITS 2018 NET CASH GUIDANCE BY $100 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold FSLR shares while 81 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 61.30 million shares or 1.40% more from 60.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Lansdowne Prtn (Uk) Llp has invested 1.28% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Aperio Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Dnb Asset As reported 0% stake. Grace And White Inc New York accumulated 148,866 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.02% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Jpmorgan Chase Comm has invested 0.01% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). 14,729 are owned by Gw Henssler Associate. Heartland Advisors owns 108,650 shares. Luminus Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.3% or 267,390 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Company stated it has 553 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fifth Third National Bank invested in 0% or 450 shares. Riverhead Limited Liability Com invested 0.02% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). 18,136 are held by Malaga Cove Cap Limited Liability. Moreover, Parametric Limited Co has 0.01% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 256,038 shares. Wellington Shields Com Limited Liability Com holds 1.21% or 45,075 shares in its portfolio.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $16.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 104,848 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $128.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 118,731 shares in the quarter, for a total of 851,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Edge Capital Limited Co holds 10,998 shares. Charter Communication reported 175,461 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 2.35% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 127,734 shares. Markel stated it has 1.43% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lipe Dalton has invested 0.8% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0.61% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Notis invested in 55,593 shares or 3.75% of the stock. 5,267 were accumulated by Wharton Business Gru Limited Liability Co. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Com stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 571,168 are held by Cap Financial Advisers Lc. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 6.98M shares. Goelzer Inv Mgmt holds 66,096 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fishman Jay A Limited Mi stated it has 152,225 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated owns 12.19 million shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

