Calamos Advisors Has Decreased By $45.79 Million Its American International Group (AIG) Holding; 12Th Street Asset Management Company Increased By $748,728 Its Progressive Ohio (PGR) Position

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased American International Group (AIG) stake by 51.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 1.06 million shares as American International Group (AIG)’s stock rose 19.46%. The Calamos Advisors Llc holds 985,154 shares with $42.42M value, down from 2.05M last quarter. American International Group now has $45.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.94. About 1.42 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SERIES A-9 JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE 2048, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – AIG Expands Presence in Pension Risk Transfer Market; 15/05/2018 – ICAHN EXITED AIG, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AIG Sees Validus Transaction Closing in Mid-2018; 19/04/2018 – AIG: All Business Will be Transferred to New Entities Ahead Of Brexit; 09/05/2018 – AIG executive pay draws unusually strong shareholder opposition; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Outlook for AIG Is Stable; 29/05/2018 – AIG SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN PENSION RISK TRANSFER MARKET; 12/04/2018 – EY – AGREEMENT INVOLVES COMBINATION OF MANAGED TAX SERVICES AND TRANSFER OF SELECT AIG EMPLOYEES TO EY; 27/03/2018 – AIG Reveals CEO Pay, Board Changes in an SEC Filing

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) stake by 2.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc acquired 10,399 shares as Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR)’s stock rose 5.29%. The 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc holds 385,967 shares with $27.82M value, up from 375,568 last quarter. Progressive Corp Ohio now has $44.03B valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $76.89. About 693,804 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results

Among 7 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Progressive has $9600 highest and $59 lowest target. $85’s average target is 10.55% above currents $76.89 stock price. Progressive had 13 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8800 target in Friday, May 17 report. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, July 25 report. The rating was initiated by Janney Capital on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold”. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. On Thursday, June 13 the stock rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 29 by UBS. The company was maintained on Monday, July 1 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Research holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 1,960 shares. Sun Life Inc has invested 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Fmr Limited Co has 0.04% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.17% or 40,434 shares in its portfolio. Lateef Investment Management Limited Partnership has invested 3.63% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 71,249 shares. Pitcairn Communications has invested 0.08% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Korea Investment invested in 797,096 shares. Cooke Bieler Limited Partnership reported 0.99% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Co stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Profund Ltd Com stated it has 10,487 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Wendell David Inc has invested 0.06% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). C Worldwide Grp Inc Holdings A S has invested 0.03% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Oakmont Corporation reported 2.97% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 13,628 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Inc reported 0.04% stake. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.09% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Amp Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 373,782 shares. North Star Mngmt owns 5,700 shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 1,496 shares. Stifel has 203,301 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Cap Advisors Ok invested in 0.52% or 113,929 shares. Philadelphia has 0.62% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 163,605 shares. First Trust LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Ally Financial accumulated 95,000 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Sumitomo Life Co accumulated 26,703 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 205,392 were reported by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $51,710 was bought by Vaughan Therese M.

Calamos Advisors Llc increased Assurant Inc stake by 224,376 shares to 377,403 valued at $39.13 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Liberty Media Corp (Prn) stake by 11.41 million shares and now owns 39.33 million shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was raised too.