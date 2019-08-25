Calamos Advisors Has Decreased By $4.10 Million Its Caterpillar (CAT) Holding; Benefitfocus (BNFT) Shorts Increased By 29.83%

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased Caterpillar Inc (CAT) stake by 8.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 30,357 shares as Caterpillar Inc (CAT)’s stock declined 4.69%. The Calamos Advisors Llc holds 324,931 shares with $44.03 million value, down from 355,288 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc now has $64.17B valuation. The stock decreased 3.25% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $114.06. About 5.96M shares traded or 44.73% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CAT SEES YEAR-END DEALER INVENTORIES SAME LEVEL AS END OF 1Q; 24/04/2018 – CAT: EXPECTS RESOURCE INDUSTRIES MARGINS TO COME DOWN FROM 1Q; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BONFIELD WILL SUCCEED BRAD HALVERSON, WHOSE RETIREMENT BECAME EFFECTIVE MAY 4, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Show Mining Is Booming Again in Latin America; 07/03/2018 – U.S. manufacturers touted by Trump count the costs of his tariffs; 23/04/2018 – Caterpillar May Offer Clue to Global Recovery’s Strength — Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – VICTORIA GOLD – ENTERED DOCUMENTATION WITH ORION ,OSISKO ,CATERPILLAR FINANCIAL WITH RESPECT TO C$505 MLN CONSTRUCTION FINANCING PACKAGE; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – ONCE BONFIELD JOINS CATERPILLAR, CREED WILL CONTINUE SERVING IN HIS CAPACITY AS FSD VICE PRESIDENT; 08/05/2018 – CAT: `HIGH WATERMARK’ WASN’T MEANT TO SUGGEST MARKETS PEAKING; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS PRICE VERSUS COST WOULD BE NEGATIVE FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR– CONF CALL

Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) had an increase of 29.83% in short interest. BNFT’s SI was 3.90 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 29.83% from 3.00 million shares previously. With 505,700 avg volume, 8 days are for Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT)’s short sellers to cover BNFT’s short positions. The SI to Benefitfocus Inc’s float is 15.2%. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $25.9. About 353,585 shares traded. Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has declined 17.93% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical BNFT News: 14/03/2018 Benefitfocus 4Q Loss/Shr 22c; 29/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Cadence Bancorporation (CADE), Benefitfocus, Inc. (BNFT), And Others; 14/03/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $279.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Benefitfocus 4Q Rev $66.8M; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees FY Rev $250M-$258M; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 2Q Rev $55.5M-$57.5M; 14/03/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $250 MLN TO $258 MLN; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 39C; 04/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 21/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Announces Secondary Offering

Among 6 analysts covering Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Benefitfocus has $60 highest and $3000 lowest target. $53.67’s average target is 107.22% above currents $25.9 stock price. Benefitfocus had 12 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of BNFT in report on Wednesday, August 7 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Wednesday, February 27 to “Hold”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Friday, March 15 report. The stock of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, March 13. Guggenheim maintained Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $152.33 million activity. 3.25M Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) shares with value of $152.33M were sold by GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. The company has market cap of $846.85 million. It operates through Employer and Carrier divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

Calamos Advisors Llc increased Crown Castle Intl Corp stake by 590 shares to 82,096 valued at $97.27 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ih Merger Sub Llc (Prn) stake by 621,000 shares and now owns 17.37M shares. Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Caterpillar has $155 highest and $10000 lowest target. $121.43’s average target is 6.46% above currents $114.06 stock price. Caterpillar had 14 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. Atlantic Securities downgraded the shares of CAT in report on Friday, June 21 to “Sell” rating. UBS downgraded Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) on Tuesday, February 26 to “Sell” rating. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $13000 target in Thursday, August 8 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 9.87 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

