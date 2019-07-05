Calamos Advisors Has Cut Us Bancorp (USB) Holding; KeyCorp (KEY) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased Us Bancorp (USB) stake by 0.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 7,664 shares as Us Bancorp (USB)’s stock declined 0.24%. The Calamos Advisors Llc holds 1.21M shares with $58.40 million value, down from 1.22 million last quarter. Us Bancorp now has $84.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 2.00 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS); 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends

Among 5 analysts covering KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. KeyCorp had 11 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Sandler O’Neill on Friday, January 11. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, February 4 by Wedbush. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the shares of KEY in report on Friday, January 18 to “Market Perform” rating. The company was upgraded on Friday, June 21 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, April 4. See KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) latest ratings:

21/06/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $18.0000 New Target: $19.0000 Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $18 New Target: $17 Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Reduce New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

23/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/02/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

18/01/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform New Target: $17 Downgrade

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into U.S. Bancorp (USB) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. Bancorp acquisition of Regions would be `compelling’ – Raymond James – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “US Bancorp (USB) to Raise Dividend 13.5% Following CCAR; $3B Buyback – StreetInsider.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” published on June 22, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “2019 Fed CCAR Gift to Warren Buffett: Dividend Hikes and Buybacks Galore for All Major Banks – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering US Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. US Bancorp had 6 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Tuesday, March 26. On Monday, January 28 the stock rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, January 8 report.

Calamos Advisors Llc increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 128,948 shares to 3.55M valued at $418.81 million in 2019Q1. It also upped First Republic Bank/Ca (NYSE:FRC) stake by 7,340 shares and now owns 128,390 shares. Inphi Corp (Prn) was raised too.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $758,956 activity. GODRIDGE LESLIE V sold $758,956 worth of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Tru Limited Liability has 41,727 shares. M&T Comml Bank Corporation invested in 1.20 million shares or 0.3% of the stock. Raymond James & Associate stated it has 2.63 million shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 29,851 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Lbmc Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Sather Fincl Gp Inc invested in 0.48% or 49,056 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 0.55% or 25,571 shares. Parsec Financial stated it has 5,637 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 5.61 million shares. Buckingham Asset Management Llc invested in 0.37% or 61,620 shares. St Germain D J holds 0.03% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 5,316 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.15% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Moreover, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.12% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 5,750 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.23% or 3.67 million shares. Pinnacle Prtn has 0.46% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 118,201 shares.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 4.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.02 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 12.44 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold KeyCorp shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement System Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 1.89M shares. At Bank & Trust holds 0.07% or 36,100 shares in its portfolio. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.75% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 51,154 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). First Mercantile Tru accumulated 6,400 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc has 9,574 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Equity stated it has 173,356 shares. First Interstate Financial Bank stated it has 3,187 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 902,059 shares. Mackenzie Fin, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 782,911 shares. Cutler Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.73% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Gabelli Funds Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Company Of Vermont holds 0.02% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 17,165 shares. Private Advisor Gru Lc holds 0.02% or 63,301 shares.

The stock increased 0.68% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.79. About 4.39 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Rev $1.55B; 05/03/2018 Bruce Murphy, Keycorp’s Head Of Corporate Responsibility, To Retire In 2018; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KEYBANK ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. TO USI INSURANCE SERVICES; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 19/04/2018 – KEY SEES ’18 NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVG LOAN UNDER 40-60 BPS TARGET; 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – KBR Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Profit Rises 29% — Earnings Review; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

KeyCorp operates as the bank holding firm for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $17.94 billion. The companyÂ’s Key Community Bank segment offers deposit and investment products; personal finance services and loans, including residential mortgages, home equity, credit cards, and various installment loans; deposits, investment and credit products, and business advisory services; and financial, estate and retirement planning, and asset management services to high-net-worth clients. It has a 10.42 P/E ratio. This segment also provides commercial lending, cash management, equipment leasing, investment, insurance including commercial property and casualty, as well as captive insurance and employee benefit programs, succession planning, access to capital markets, derivatives, and foreign exchange services to mid-sized businesses.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does KeyCorp’s (NYSE:KEY) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Key Energy Services Receives Notice From NYSE Regarding Continued Listing Requirements – GlobeNewswire” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: KeyCorp, Procter & Gamble and Mohawk Industries – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Weekly Tech Stock News: Key Apple Exec Leaves, Slack Stock Gets a Buy Rating, and More – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “KeyBank Introduces The Small Business Wellness Index – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.