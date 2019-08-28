Calamos Advisors Has Cut Its Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) as Market Valuation Declined; Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Copeland Capital Management Lowered Position as Shares Rose

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 12,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 295,223 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.01M, down from 307,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $161.22. About 6.28 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing; 02/05/2018 – NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for May 16; Individuals Can Participate Online; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $280; 30/05/2018 – China’s tech advance cannot be slowed, says Nvidia CEO; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT; 24/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Cloud Bill Comes Due — Heard on the Street; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 44.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 20,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 25,176 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, down from 45,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $158.4. About 5.77 million shares traded or 83.66% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisafe Inc (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 17,255 shares to 211,858 shares, valued at $12.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN) by 11,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,581 shares, and has risen its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.30 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $16.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ih Merger Sub Llc (Prn) by 17.32M shares to 44.82M shares, valued at $51.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,474 shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.