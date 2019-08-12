Calamos Advisors Has Cut Its Sherwin (SHW) Stake by $15.14 Million; Share Price Rose; Artesian Resources (ARTNA) Shareholder Water Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Artesian Resources Corp (ARTNA) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 13,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.18% . The hedge fund held 81,229 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, up from 68,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Artesian Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $35.03. About 11,469 shares traded. Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) has declined 1.96% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ARTNA News: 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Artesian Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 23/04/2018 – DJ Artesian Resources Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARTNA); 17/05/2018 – Artesian Wastewater Management, Inc. breaks ground on its Northern Sussex Regional Water Recharge Facility; 13/03/2018 Abattis Signs LOI with Canadian Artesian Ice, Bottlers of Clearly Canadian products, to Manufacture CBD-infused Mineral Water; 06/04/2018 – Artesian Resources Corporation 2017 Annual Report Available Electronically to Shareholders; 02/05/2018 – Artesian Resources 1Q EPS 37c; 29/03/2018 – 49FV: Artesian Finance III Plc: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/03/2018 – AT28: Artesian Finance: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/03/2018 – Artesian Resources 4Q EPS 40c; 29/03/2018 – REG-Artesian Finance lll Plc FRN Variable Rate Fix

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 70.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 35,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 14,618 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.30 million, down from 49,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $519.76. About 330,682 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

More notable recent Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Artesian Resources Corporation Reports 2018 Year-End Earnings and Fourth Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on March 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “American Water Works (AWK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 10, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PCSB Financial Corporation (PCSB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Artesian Water Company broadens water regionalization in Southern New Castle County – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2017 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Artesian Resources Corporation announces 1.5% increase in Common Stock Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold ARTNA shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 3.72 million shares or 2.49% more from 3.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc holds 15,952 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs accumulated 700 shares or 0% of the stock. First Manhattan stated it has 0.05% in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA). Geode Capital Limited Liability Company owns 135,643 shares. Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) for 5,057 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Incorporated invested in 19,572 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested 0% in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) for 97,644 shares. Water Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 4.34% invested in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) for 81,229 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs invested 0% in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA). Pnc Finance Services Gp Inc reported 0% stake. 13,982 are held by Metropolitan Life New York. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA). Meeder Asset Inc holds 0% or 295 shares in its portfolio. Roffman Miller Associate Inc Pa holds 0.3% or 69,793 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 EPS, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $600.59M for 19.96 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 5,050 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri reported 770 shares. Virtu Finance Ltd Liability owns 2,786 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America owns 233 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 15,047 were accumulated by Vision Capital Inc. 500 were reported by Advisory Alpha Ltd Co. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Com holds 595 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated invested 0.02% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Natl Asset Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 1,546 shares. Brookstone Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Greenleaf stated it has 27,125 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 14,042 shares. Westpac Banking Corp owns 6,191 shares. Aperio Gp Incorporated Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Confirms Settlement of Nearly 20-Year-Old California Lead Litigation – StreetInsider.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (NYSE:SHW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $16.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2,941 shares to 164,831 shares, valued at $17.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks (Prn) by 2.82M shares in the quarter, for a total of 23.88 million shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.