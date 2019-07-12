Calamos Advisors Has Boosted Texas Instruments (TXN) Holding By $311,746; Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Has 1.7 Sentiment

Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 139 funds increased or started new holdings, while 82 sold and decreased their stock positions in Bluebird Bio Inc. The funds in our database reported: 60.27 million shares, up from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Bluebird Bio Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 65 Increased: 85 New Position: 54.

Calamos Advisors Llc increased Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) stake by 1.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Calamos Advisors Llc acquired 2,941 shares as Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)’s stock rose 2.93%. The Calamos Advisors Llc holds 164,831 shares with $17.48 million value, up from 161,890 last quarter. Texas Instruments Inc now has $110.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $117.98. About 1.05 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Healthcor Management L.P. holds 1.93% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. for 302,890 shares. Dafna Capital Management Llc owns 27,000 shares or 1.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eventide Asset Management Llc has 1.6% invested in the company for 294,638 shares. The Oregon-based Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. has invested 1.28% in the stock. Opus Point Partners Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 5,840 shares.

Analysts await bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-3.03 EPS, down 4.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $-2.91 per share. After $-2.99 actual EPS reported by bluebird bio, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.34% negative EPS growth.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. The company has market cap of $7.43 billion. The Company’s product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Co reported 8,028 shares. Cullinan Assocs holds 0.75% or 93,828 shares in its portfolio. Private Capital Advisors reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owns 3.76M shares for 3.41% of their portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management invested 0.1% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 601,741 were reported by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 234,827 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Duff & Phelps Invest Management holds 0.02% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 10,285 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.04% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). First Quadrant LP Ca holds 22,823 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 55,100 were accumulated by Mu Invests Limited. Johnson Fincl Grp Inc holds 0.09% or 9,183 shares. The Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has invested 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Associated Banc holds 18,479 shares. First Citizens Financial Bank Tru stated it has 27,597 shares.

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) stake by 7,489 shares to 31,641 valued at $9.00M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sony Corp (Call) stake by 247,500 shares and now owns 413,500 shares. Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) was reduced too.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 19 sales for $32.64 million activity. Another trade for 6,953 shares valued at $702,392 was made by TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF on Thursday, January 31. CARP DANIEL A also sold $1.53 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 21,337 shares valued at $2.21M was made by XIE BING on Friday, January 25. PATSLEY PAMELA H had sold 7,000 shares worth $743,400 on Wednesday, February 6. 23,174 shares valued at $2.34M were sold by Ilan Haviv on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $145,203 were sold by Barker Ellen. The insider Flessner Kyle M sold $936,455.

Among 5 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Texas Instruments had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $5800 target in Tuesday, April 30 report. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $97 target in Monday, February 25 report. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight”.