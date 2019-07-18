Calamos Advisors Decreased Stake in Exelon (EXC) by $4.27 Million as Valuation Rose; As South Jersey Industries (SJI) Share Price Rose, Old Republic International Lifted Position

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 10.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 85,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 723,773 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.28 million, down from 809,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $48.48. About 519,124 shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 21/03/2018 – Federal Register: Exelon Generation Company, LLC; Oyster Creek Nuclear Generating Station; Revision to License Condition 2.C.(5; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd lcebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 16/04/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 5% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 02/05/2018 – EXELON SEES 2Q EPS 55C TO 65C, EST. 58C; 07/05/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BYRON 1 REACTOR POWER TO 72% FROM 100%: NRC; 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 14/03/2018 – EXELON’S GINNA NUCLEAR REACTOR IN N.Y. OUTPUT RISES TO 99%: NRC; 23/03/2018 – EXELON ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FROM WINTER RE; 16/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI) by 65.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 472,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.29M, up from 722,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in South Jersey Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.04. About 33,399 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 2.16% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC – REAFFIRMING 2018 ECONOMIC EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.57 TO $1.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds South Jersey Industries; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries Backs FY18 Economic EPS $1.57-$1.65; 20/04/2018 – DJ South Jersey Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SJI); 14/05/2018 – REG-South Jersey Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits South Jersey Industries; 10/04/2018 SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 18/04/2018 – South Jersey Industries Volume Surges Almost 13 Times Average; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO A FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT WITH AN AFFILIATE OF BOFA MERRILL LYNCH; 27/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES – ON APRIL 25, CO ENTERED NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR ISSUANCE BY CO OF $250 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,600 shares to 1.70 million shares, valued at $91.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Adr by 53,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10M shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold SJI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 74.50 million shares or 4.64% more from 71.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 4,774 shares. Parkside Finance Comml Bank accumulated 191 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc invested in 0.01% or 10.21 million shares. Moreover, Pennsylvania Tru Communications has 0.04% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 15,395 shares. Court Place Limited Com has 6,800 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Fil Ltd, Bermuda-based fund reported 700,000 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) accumulated 30 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Management invested in 0.01% or 1.05M shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Com stated it has 52,496 shares. Advisory Ntwk Llc reported 720 shares. Riverhead Cap Lc holds 12,689 shares. The California-based Hennessy Advisors has invested 0.52% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Prns Incorporated has invested 0.01% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Sg Americas Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 18,763 shares in its portfolio. 275 were accumulated by Shelton Mngmt.

More notable recent South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SJI Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:SJI – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SJI to Host First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on April 19, 2019. More interesting news about South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SJI : SJI Completes Acquisition of Elizabethtown Gas and Elkton Gas – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SJI Introduces New Utility Holding Company, Appoints Leadership to Support Growth – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 02, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Management LP invested in 0.66% or 1.22M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 8,542 shares. The Maryland-based Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has invested 0.83% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Allstate Corporation has invested 0.12% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Ingalls Snyder Ltd holds 0.34% or 143,372 shares in its portfolio. Ww Invsts invested in 0.02% or 1.71 million shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 278,984 shares. 129,497 are owned by Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc. Moreover, Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma has 0.24% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). 36,334 were accumulated by Montag A And Assocs. Lsv Asset Mgmt has 13.04 million shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.08% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 8.22M shares. Whittier Trust Company holds 7,093 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Company invested in 0.23% or 723,773 shares. Stonebridge Advsr Llc reported 13,634 shares stake.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Thom Jackson Joins Schneider as Executive Vice President and General Counsel – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exelon Has Hit The Regulatory Jackpot – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Takeaways From New York’s Ambitious Climate Change Plan – The Motley Fool” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $837,900 activity.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 12.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.71 per share. EXC’s profit will be $601.99 million for 19.55 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.74% negative EPS growth.