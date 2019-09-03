Calamos Advisors Decreased Slm (SLM) Holding by $17.04 Million as Stock Declined; Intersect Capital Increased Stake in American Express Co (AXP) by $456,165 as Share Value Rose

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 185.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 6,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 2,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $120.37. About 2.37 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit tops estimates as record splurge on rewards woos customers; 18/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; EST. $1.71; 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED EXPENSES WERE $6.9 BLN, UP 9 PERCENT FROM $6.3 BLN A YEAR AGO; 23/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Slm Corp (SLM) by 48.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 1.89 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.71% . The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.22M, down from 3.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Slm Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.44. About 2.63M shares traded. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has declined 19.38% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 12/03/2018 – Sallie Mae Launches Free Scholarship Search Tool for Graduate Students; 03/04/2018 – Sallie Mae Offers Competitive Financing for Law Students Preparing for the Bar; 16/04/2018 – Governor Carney, Senators Carper and Coons, and Representative Blunt Rochester Celebrate Sallie Mae’s Commitment to Add New Jobs in Delaware; 29/03/2018 – Sallie Mae’s Jerry Archer Recognized as a Cybersecurity Trailblazer; 28/03/2018 – SLM Solutions Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 11/05/2018 – Sallie Mae Recognized for Efforts to Help Families Plan and Pay for College; 09/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG: FY 2018 OUTLOOK CONFIRMED AFTER POSITIVE START INTO THE YEAR; 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR PRIVATE EDUCATION LOAN ORIGINATIONS OF $5.0 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in SLM; 06/04/2018 – VALUEACT CAPITAL MASTER FUND – BELIEVE SLM CORP’S SECURITIES WERE “UNDERVALUED” AND “REPRESENTED AN ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY”

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $16.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 130,803 shares to 292,215 shares, valued at $33.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lgi Homes Inc (Prn) by 12.65M shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold SLM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 427.67 million shares or 2.87% less from 440.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

