Calamos Advisors Decreased Mastercard (MA) Holding by $18.32 Million; Stock Rose; Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Cut Its Rpm International (RPM) Holding by $8.97 Million; Stock Rose

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Rpm International Inc (RPM) by 82.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 154,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 32,741 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, down from 187,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Rpm International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $68.19. About 792,593 shares traded or 32.41% up from the average. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 01/05/2018 – RPM Mortgage’s Irvine Office, Led by Ben Anderson, Selected as One of the First Locations to Launch as LendUS; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL 3Q ADJ EBIT $56.7M, EST. $54.2M; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPM International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPM)

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 17.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 77,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 356,295 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.89 million, down from 434,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $269.31. About 4.05M shares traded or 13.39% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $16.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 444 shares to 62,462 shares, valued at $73.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 111,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 6 selling transactions for $32.58 million activity. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mason Street Lc has 0.63% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Congress Asset Mgmt Co Ma accumulated 42,395 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 10,984 shares. Zacks Inv Mgmt reported 0.18% stake. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd Company invested 0.64% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). M&T Bancorp Corp holds 526,511 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. 162,050 were accumulated by Cap Fincl Advisers. Ems Limited Partnership holds 364,580 shares. Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd Liability reported 7.44M shares. Maverick Cap Ltd owns 24,510 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa invested in 419,314 shares. Ledyard Natl Bank owns 5,825 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Hanson Doremus Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 80 shares. Steinberg Asset Mgmt accumulated 17,773 shares. Landscape Management Ltd accumulated 956 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,764 shares to 62,208 shares, valued at $12.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Cl A (NYSE:ACN).