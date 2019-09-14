Calamos Advisors Decreased Its Position in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) by $867,386; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Market Valuation Rose While Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Lowered Stake by $1.64 Million

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 5,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 57,202 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.38M, down from 63,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $155.76. About 717,965 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 43.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 22,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 28,389 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11 million, down from 50,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $79.4. About 1.74M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO: LOOKING FORWARD TO SPENDING MORE DAYS IN DC; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Talks Are Preliminary; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile Hired Turnberry Solutions in August for Perspective ‘On a Variety of Topics’; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint CEOs Said to State Case for Merger at FCC; 30/04/2018 – Concerns about 5G spending brought Sprint and T-Mobile together, although it’s also a convenient rationale for a deal; 24/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE SAYS MID-TERM PLAN DOES NOT INCLUDE PROPOSED T-MOBILE-SPRINT MERGER; 01/05/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Letting Sprint and T-Mobile Merge Is a Terrible Idea; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.96B, EST. $2.81B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Retail Bank owns 148,446 shares. Maplelane Limited Com accumulated 0.17% or 108,000 shares. 5,720 are owned by Transamerica Fincl Advsrs Inc. Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc holds 37,224 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 14,973 shares. Clough Cap Partners Limited Partnership has invested 0.92% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Earnest Prns Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 154 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Capital Fund Mngmt Sa has invested 0.07% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking has invested 0.11% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Duquesne Family Office Limited Company has invested 1.68% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Tudor Inv Et Al owns 13,233 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 0.11% or 16,188 shares. Northcoast Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 14,297 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Parnassus Investments Ca stated it has 372,637 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.91 million for 20.05 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $531.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp (NYSE:CBS) by 28,061 shares to 32,746 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 24,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU).

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $18.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 8,896 shares to 475,614 shares, valued at $35.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dte Energy Co by 196,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.63M shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 23 investors sold VRSK shares while 180 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 144.73 million shares or 2.43% less from 148.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hengehold Mgmt Ltd Com holds 1,618 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Profund Limited Liability invested in 0.09% or 12,657 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability accumulated 0.31% or 1.79 million shares. Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership has 20,796 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Cibc invested in 44,609 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Carroll Fin Assoc stated it has 0.01% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Moreover, Barometer Cap Mgmt has 0.72% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Foundry Partners Ltd Liability Company owns 2,027 shares. 14,474 are held by Keybank National Association Oh. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.27% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Curbstone Corporation holds 0.49% or 12,650 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Investment Ab invested in 351,892 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Moreover, Geode Capital Management Limited has 0.09% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Kbc Grp Nv invested in 16,819 shares.