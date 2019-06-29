Calamos Advisors Cut America Movil (AMX) Holding by $910,350; Shares Declined; As American Express Company (AXP) Shares Rose, Bartlett & Co Cut Its Stake

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in America Movil (AMX) by 20.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 65,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 247,955 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 312,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in America Movil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.56. About 2.66 million shares traded or 21.60% up from the average. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 16.77% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q EBITDA MXN71.2B; EST. MXN72B; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Net Profit Down 51% on Year to MXN17.7 Billion; 05/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAYS TO CHALLENGE MEXICO REGULATOR’S ORDER; 20/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVED SHARE BUYBACK FUND OF MXN3B; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q REV. MXN253.4B VS EST. MXN253.4B; 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL’S HAJJ SAYS INVESTMENT CAPACITY OF SEPARATE FIXED LINE UNIT WILL DEPEND ON ITS OWN FINANCIAL VIABILITY; 17/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVES SHARE BUYBACK FUND OF MXN3B; 24/04/2018 – America Movil Sees Payments From Rivals Boost Mexico Sales; 18/04/2018 – Mexico’s top court sides with America Movil, says Telmex can charge rivals; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q OPER INCOME MXN30.41B

Bartlett & Co decreased its stake in American Express Company (AXP) by 17.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co sold 11,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,519 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63 million, down from 62,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in American Express Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $123.44. About 4.34M shares traded or 36.22% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Total Loans for April Were $53.1 Billion; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Merchant Services Net $472M; 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A%OF TOTAL 1.2 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q REV. $9.7B, EST. $9.51B; 16/04/2018 – American Express’ Plenti program will end on July 10 and all Plenti points will expire on that date

Analysts await AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 3,000.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AMX’s profit will be $1.03B for 11.74 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Senate Looks To Break Shutdown Deadlock – Seeking Alpha” on January 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Top Mexican Stocks to Consider Buying Now – The Motley Fool” published on January 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “NII selling Nextel Brazil to America Movil, to wind up company – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil readies loan market return with $2.5B refinancing plan – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ILF: Exposure To Large-Cap Latam – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 14, 2019.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $16.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 5,075 shares to 361,278 shares, valued at $28.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wright Medical Group Inc (Prn) by 1.25 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 33,429 shares to 72,540 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere Co (NYSE:DE) by 4,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,147 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is British American Tobacco plc (BTI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Express -2.4% after Q1 revenue trails estimate – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Visa Stock May Not Be the Best Credit-Card Name – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Synchrony Financial: All-In On The U.S. Consumer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity.