Calamos Advisors Boosted Nmi Holdings (NMIH) Stake By $1.13 Million; Bioscrip (BIOS)’s Sentiment Is 1

Bioscrip Inc (BIOS) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.72, from 1.72 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 51 funds started new or increased holdings, while 51 cut down and sold holdings in Bioscrip Inc. The funds in our database now have: 97.49 million shares, down from 102.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Bioscrip Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 31 Increased: 33 New Position: 18.

Calamos Advisors Llc increased Nmi Holdings Inc (NMIH) stake by 373.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Calamos Advisors Llc acquired 45,210 shares as Nmi Holdings Inc (NMIH)’s stock declined 10.63%. The Calamos Advisors Llc holds 57,330 shares with $1.48 million value, up from 12,120 last quarter. Nmi Holdings Inc now has $1.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $28.08. About 287,427 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates NMI Holdings Sr. Term Loan Facility ‘BB-‘; 02/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. Promotes Chief Operating Officer Claudia Merkle to President; 31/05/2018 – ERS Genomics Licenses CRISPR/Cas9 Genome Editing Patents to NMI and NMI TT Pharmaservices; 12/03/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Names Claudia Merkle as President; 03/05/2018 – NMI® at 56.8%; April Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Nmi Holdings, Inc.’s Amended Senior Secured Term Loan B; 30/04/2018 – New Collaboration between NMI and Paysafe Provides Partners and Merchants with Significant International Reach and Capabilities; 09/04/2018 – National Ml to Host Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in Orlando

Among 3 analysts covering NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. NMI Holdings has $34 highest and $26 lowest target. $30’s average target is 6.84% above currents $28.08 stock price. NMI Holdings had 3 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, April 12. The stock has “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co on Wednesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold NMIH shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.08 million shares or 0.18% more from 58.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 5,782 shares. Systematic Management Lp has invested 0.04% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Next Century Growth Investors Lc owns 430,115 shares. Amer Century Inc accumulated 0.01% or 443,553 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 1.84M shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated invested in 297,424 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Citigroup stated it has 48,641 shares. Fmr Limited Com has 2.50 million shares. 14,242 were reported by Toth Financial Advisory. Miles Cap owns 8,925 shares. Loomis Sayles LP reported 0.03% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Continental Limited Liability Corp holds 52,052 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.02% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Growth Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 90,000 shares. 107,604 were reported by Prudential Financial.

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) stake by 46,730 shares to 687,632 valued at $92.95 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Royal Gold Inc (Prn) stake by 3.27 million shares and now owns 32.48 million shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was reduced too.

BioScrip, Inc. provides home infusion services in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.45 billion. The firm engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods. It currently has negative earnings. It is primarily involved in the intravenous administration of medications to treat a range of acute and chronic conditions, such as infections, nutritional deficiencies, immunologic and neurologic disorders, cancer, pain, and palliative care.

Venor Capital Management Lp holds 30.16% of its portfolio in Option Care Health, Inc. for 11.93 million shares. Coliseum Capital Management Llc owns 1.89 million shares or 1.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ares Management Llc has 0.89% invested in the company for 7.19 million shares. The New York-based Roanoke Asset Management Corp Ny has invested 0.43% in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 231,000 shares.