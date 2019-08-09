Calamos Advisors Boosted By $6.32 Million Its Fidelity National Info Serv (FIS) Position; Last Week KLA (KLAC) Coverage

Calamos Advisors Llc increased Fidelity National Info Serv (FIS) stake by 20.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Calamos Advisors Llc acquired 55,890 shares as Fidelity National Info Serv (FIS)’s stock rose 15.65%. The Calamos Advisors Llc holds 328,954 shares with $37.21M value, up from 273,064 last quarter. Fidelity National Info Serv now has $89.33B valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $136.39. About 4.63M shares traded or 4.46% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a

Among 11 analysts covering KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. KLA-Tencor has $18000 highest and $107 lowest target. $145.91’s average target is 6.25% above currents $137.33 stock price. KLA-Tencor had 22 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) rating on Monday, February 25. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $115 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by JP Morgan. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $160 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by UBS. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $17000 target in Tuesday, August 6 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, August 6. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, March 7. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. See KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) latest ratings:

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity. On Thursday, March 21 NAVAB ALEXANDAR JR bought $544,142 worth of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 5,075 shares.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:FIS) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “FIS Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results for FIS and Worldpay, and Issues Combined Company Guidance for 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Worldpay beats analyst estimates following acquisition – Cincinnati Business Courier” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FIS issues Q3, Q4 guidance including Worldpay operations – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “FIS Closes Acquisition of Worldpay, Enhancing its Global Technology Leadership Serving Merchants, Banks and Capital Markets – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 344,011 were reported by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id. Adage Cap Partners Group Inc Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.2% or 704,224 shares. Amp Limited has 0.07% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Gsa Cap Partners Llp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.17% or 7.26M shares. 23,450 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks Inc. Motco holds 1,364 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp invested in 81 shares or 0% of the stock. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability invested in 15,087 shares. Rampart Mngmt Company Lc reported 8,282 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 4,438 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa accumulated 3,340 shares. Korea Investment owns 85,300 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 276,368 are held by Financial Bank Of Montreal Can.

Among 8 analysts covering Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Information Services has $140 highest and $118 lowest target. $132’s average target is -3.22% below currents $136.39 stock price. Fidelity National Information Services had 18 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 10. Oppenheimer maintained Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $118 target. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by Raymond James. The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Wedbush. The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, March 18. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $22.20 billion. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products. It has a 16.36 P/E ratio. The firm also provides light emitting diode , power device, and compound semiconductor manufacturing products consisting of patterned wafer inspection, defect inspection, surface metrology, and data management products; thin-film head metrology and inspection, virtual lithography, in-situ process monitoring, transparent and metal substrate inspection, and data management products for data storage media/head manufacturing; and stylus and optical profiling, and optical inspection products for microelectromechanical systems manufacturing, as well as products for general purpose/lab applications.

The stock increased 2.38% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $137.33. About 1.55 million shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 04/04/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to KLA-Tencor on April 3 for “Extractor electrode for electron source” (California Inventor); 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR SAYS DEAL PROVIDES THAT UPON TERMINATION UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES ORBOTECH MAY BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $125 MLN – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – NO APPROVAL BY KLA-TENCOR STOCKHOLDERS IS REQUIRED FOR DEAL; 08/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – IN LIGHT OF PENDING ACQUISITION BY KLA-TENCOR CORPORATION, CO WILL NOT PROVIDE GUIDANCE OTHER THAN WITH RESPECT TO QTRLY REVENUES; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.02; 11/05/2018 – KLA-TENCOR – ON MAY 9, 2018, GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE PROVIDED ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PROPOSED MERGER WITH ORBOTECH – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH – TOTAL COST SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $50 MLN ON ANNUALIZED BASIS WITHIN 12 TO 24 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buys Israel’s Orbotech at $3.4 Billion Valuation; 19/03/2018 – Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 billion