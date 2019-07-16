Calamos Advisors Boosted By $25.78 Million Its Walmart (WMT) Holding; Ciena (CIEN) Covered By 10 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 15 analysts covering Ciena (NYSE:CIEN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ciena had 19 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 6. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of CIEN in report on Friday, June 7 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. B. Riley & Co maintained Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) rating on Friday, June 7. B. Riley & Co has “Buy” rating and $5500 target. The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) earned “Hold” rating by Rosenblatt on Wednesday, March 6. Bank of America downgraded the shares of CIEN in report on Wednesday, January 30 to “Neutral” rating. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, June 7 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Friday, June 7. See Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) latest ratings:

Calamos Advisors Llc increased Walmart Inc (WMT) stake by 27.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Calamos Advisors Llc acquired 265,796 shares as Walmart Inc (WMT)’s stock rose 1.98%. The Calamos Advisors Llc holds 1.23M shares with $119.91M value, up from 963,699 last quarter. Walmart Inc now has $328.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $114.98. About 3.32M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 28/04/2018 – WMT: EXCLUSIVE: Asda and J Sainsbury are in talks about a £10bn merger that will send shockwaves through Britain’s retail industry. Full story on @SkyNews shortly. – ! $WMT; 14/03/2018 – Walmart will offer grocery delivery in more than 100 metro areas amid pressure from Amazon, Target and Instacart:; 15/05/2018 – FOCUS-A bid to save $300 million at HCR ManorCare, and disrupt U.S. healthcare; 23/04/2018 – IBD: Walmart Seeks Even Bigger Share Of This Prized Startup In Prized Market; 09/05/2018 – Walmart’s $16 Billion Flipkart Buy Gets Rude Welcome From Market; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Expected to Announce Asda Deal on Monday; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 28/04/2018 – Walmart in Talks to Merge Asda With U.K. Grocer Sainsbury; 17/05/2018 – As oil rises, warnings emerge from U.S. retailers; 11/04/2018 – WALMART TO START SELLING SOYLENT MEAL REPLACEMENT PRODUCTS

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Call) stake by 185,000 shares to 360,500 valued at $49.09M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (Call) stake by 147,000 shares and now owns 95,800 shares. Etrade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) was reduced too.

Among 17 analysts covering Walmart (NYSE:WMT), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Walmart had 29 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, February 20. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $11500 target in Monday, June 17 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, May 17. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of WMT in report on Wednesday, January 23 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, February 20. Daiwa Securities maintained the shares of WMT in report on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, February 20. Jefferies maintained the shares of WMT in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Field Main Bank & Trust holds 2.64% or 28,661 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of Stockton has invested 0.45% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Contravisory Investment Management stated it has 0% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Intact Invest Mngmt Inc reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). New England Retirement Group Inc Inc Inc has 0.22% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Allen Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 456,170 shares. Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv accumulated 3,300 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 3.34 million shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. White Pine Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 10,707 shares. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Com reported 759 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.56% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Argent Trust stated it has 102,256 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability, Kentucky-based fund reported 108 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 683,301 shares or 0.45% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold Ciena Corporation shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbus Circle, a Connecticut-based fund reported 404,609 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.13% or 233,672 shares. Natixis owns 28,892 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parkside Retail Bank Tru accumulated 1,789 shares. Stevens Management L P holds 96,505 shares. Trexquant L P reported 47,261 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 34,420 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Tru Com reported 0.03% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Cipher Lp holds 0.13% or 42,424 shares in its portfolio. Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.02% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) or 178,467 shares. First L P has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Smithfield Tru has 3,310 shares. 362 are owned by Whittier Tru. Moody Savings Bank Tru Division holds 0% or 242 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Asset Management Us Incorporated accumulated 0.48% or 1.21 million shares.

The stock increased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.19. About 1.95 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 32.62% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 21/05/2018 – INAP Transforms Its Global Network Through Ciena Collaboration; 15/05/2018 – GLOBENET IN PACT WITH CIENA FOR LATAM SUBMARINE NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – CIENA COMMENTS IN E-MAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS; 15/05/2018 – Ciena Upgrades Caucasus Online’s Black Sea Fibre Optic Network; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Rev $646.1M; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent To Acquire Packet Design; 31/05/2018 – CIENA: INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $726.4M; 15/05/2018 – GlobeNet Strengthens its Latin American Submarine Network with Ciena

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $962,626 activity. The insider MOYLAN JAMES E JR sold 2,000 shares worth $75,820. Shares for $371,833 were sold by SMITH GARY B on Wednesday, January 23. 2,000 Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) shares with value of $77,382 were sold by Rothenstein David M. $37,780 worth of stock was sold by McFeely Scott on Wednesday, January 16.