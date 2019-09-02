Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 25 11.34 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Veracyte Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Veracyte Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Volatility & Risk

Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.45 and it happens to be 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Veracyte Inc. has a 0.97 beta which is 3.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. On the competitive side is, Veracyte Inc. which has a 6.3 Current Ratio and a 6.1 Quick Ratio. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Veracyte Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Veracyte Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Veracyte Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 428.02% for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. with average price target of $12.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares and 88.7% of Veracyte Inc. shares. Comparatively, Veracyte Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79% Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Veracyte Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Veracyte Inc. beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.