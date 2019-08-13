Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS)’s Financial Results Comparing With UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Both Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.59
|0.00
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|37
|2226.96
|N/A
|-5.02
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-39.6%
|-33.5%
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0.00%
|-61.2%
|-56.8%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
$12.25 is Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 360.53%. On the other hand, UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s potential upside is 41.13% and its average price target is $45.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Caladrius Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than UroGen Pharma Ltd. as far as analyst opinion.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares and 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|-4.41%
|19.49%
|-0.35%
|-41.86%
|-44.16%
|-20.79%
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|6.5%
|-6.42%
|-9.76%
|-17.87%
|-24.15%
|-20.81%
For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than UroGen Pharma Ltd.
Summary
On 6 of the 9 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats UroGen Pharma Ltd.
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.
