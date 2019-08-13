Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS)’s Financial Results Comparing With UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Both Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 37 2226.96 N/A -5.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

$12.25 is Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 360.53%. On the other hand, UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s potential upside is 41.13% and its average price target is $45.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Caladrius Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than UroGen Pharma Ltd. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares and 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.