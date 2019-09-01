Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS)’s Financial Results Comparing With TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.13 0.00

Demonstrates Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132.9% -75.9%

Risk and Volatility

Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.45 beta. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 139.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.39 beta.

Liquidity

Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$12.25 is Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 428.02%. Meanwhile, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $2, while its potential upside is 263.64%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Caladrius Biosciences Inc. seems more appealing than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65.7% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 8.89% are TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.98% -34.33% -30.49% -45.67% -82.4% -30.16%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.