Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS)’s Financial Results Comparing With REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 49 21.43 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Volatility and Risk

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a 1.7 beta, while its volatility is 70.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. REGENXBIO Inc. on the other hand, has 0.42 beta which makes it 58.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor REGENXBIO Inc. are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. REGENXBIO Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$12.25 is Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 419.07%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.2% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.8% of REGENXBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, REGENXBIO Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2.83% 3.52% -41.96% -31.9% -22.87% -13.34% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.13% -13.78% 0.71% -31.16% -7.6% 8.92%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while REGENXBIO Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

REGENXBIO Inc. beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.