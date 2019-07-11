Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Both Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 26 1.56 N/A -3.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -258.2% -51.2%

Risk and Volatility

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is 70.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.7 beta. Competitively, Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s beta is 0.62 which is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

7.8 and 7.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. Its rival Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 3 respectively. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $12.25, while its potential upside is 360.53%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Puma Biotechnology Inc. has 11.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2.83% 3.52% -41.96% -31.9% -22.87% -13.34% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -44.74% -51.02% -37.89% -29.01% -68% -18.48%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.