Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Since Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 26 1.59 N/A -3.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -258.2% -51.2%

Volatility & Risk

Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.7 and it happens to be 70.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s beta is 0.62 which is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. On the competitive side is, Puma Biotechnology Inc. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has an average target price of $12.25, and a 365.78% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.2% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares and 0% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares. About 3.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Puma Biotechnology Inc. has 11.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2.83% 3.52% -41.96% -31.9% -22.87% -13.34% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -44.74% -51.02% -37.89% -29.01% -68% -18.48%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.