Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS)’s Financial Results Comparing With PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 6 51.10 N/A -3.17 0.00

Demonstrates Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2%

Risk and Volatility

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a 1.45 beta, while its volatility is 45.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, PLx Pharma Inc. is 410.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 5.1 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has an average price target of $12.25, and a 428.02% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.9% and 22% respectively. Competitively, PLx Pharma Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79% PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while PLx Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.