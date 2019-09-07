Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.59
|0.00
|Genfit SA
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Genfit SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-39.6%
|-33.5%
|Genfit SA
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Genfit SA are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Genfit SA
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
The consensus price target of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is $12.25, with potential upside of 425.75%. Meanwhile, Genfit SA’s consensus price target is $56.5, while its potential upside is 233.14%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Genfit SA.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares and 0% of Genfit SA shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|-4.41%
|19.49%
|-0.35%
|-41.86%
|-44.16%
|-20.79%
|Genfit SA
|-0.45%
|-12%
|-29.64%
|0%
|0%
|-20.97%
For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Genfit SA.
Summary
Genfit SA beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
