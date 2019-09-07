Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Genfit SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Genfit SA are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is $12.25, with potential upside of 425.75%. Meanwhile, Genfit SA’s consensus price target is $56.5, while its potential upside is 233.14%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Genfit SA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares and 0% of Genfit SA shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Genfit SA.

Summary

Genfit SA beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.