Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

We will be comparing the differences between Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Risk and Volatility

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a 1.45 beta, while its volatility is 45.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.61 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s average price target is $12.25, while its potential upside is 421.28%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.9% and 55.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has -20.79% weaker performance while Evofem Biosciences Inc. has 15.99% stronger performance.

Summary

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.