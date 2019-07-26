Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

We will be comparing the differences between Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A -8.93 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -69.1% -59.6%

Risk and Volatility

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a 1.7 beta, while its volatility is 70.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s beta is 1.33 which is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8. Competitively, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 9.1 and 9.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a 306.30% upside potential and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.2% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% are Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2.83% 3.52% -41.96% -31.9% -22.87% -13.34% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 1.16% 14% 23.04% -1.04% -43.4% 82.86%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.