Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS)’s Financial Results Comparing With DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

We will be comparing the differences between Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.59
|0.00
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|116.23
|N/A
|-0.74
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-39.6%
|-33.5%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has an average price target of $12.25, and a 384.19% upside potential.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.2% and 13.72% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 8.37% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|2.83%
|3.52%
|-41.96%
|-31.9%
|-22.87%
|-13.34%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.42%
|-15%
|-7.27%
|-53.92%
|-65.77%
|5.15%
For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has -13.34% weaker performance while DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 5.15% stronger performance.
Summary
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
