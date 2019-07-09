Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS)’s Financial Results Comparing With DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

We will be comparing the differences between Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 116.23 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has an average price target of $12.25, and a 384.19% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.2% and 13.72% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 8.37% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2.83% 3.52% -41.96% -31.9% -22.87% -13.34% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -6.42% -15% -7.27% -53.92% -65.77% 5.15%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has -13.34% weaker performance while DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 5.15% stronger performance.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.