Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.47 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2%

Volatility and Risk

Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s 1.45 beta indicates that its volatility is 45.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cyanotech Corporation is 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.8 beta.

Liquidity

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 and a Quick Ratio of 7.8. Competitively, Cyanotech Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 353.70% for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. with consensus target price of $12.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares and 27.6% of Cyanotech Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79% Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation has weaker performance than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Cyanotech Corporation beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.