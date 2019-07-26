Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (CLBS) EPS Estimated At $-0.44; Central Garden & Pet Co Has 1.16 Sentiment

Central Garden & Pet Co (CENT) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.21, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 59 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 51 sold and trimmed stakes in Central Garden & Pet Co. The investment managers in our database now possess: 13.12 million shares, up from 12.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Central Garden & Pet Co in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 31 Increased: 39 New Position: 20.

The stock increased 1.05% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 34,199 shares traded. Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) has declined 27.57% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CENT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Central Garden & Pet Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENT); 20/04/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 DJ Central Garden & Pet Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and markets products for the pet, and lawn and garden supplies industries in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. It operates through two divisions, Pet and Garden. It has a 17.3 P/E ratio. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

More notable recent Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Does Central Garden Pet Company's (NASDAQ:CENT) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance" on July 22, 2019

Martin & Co Inc Tn holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Central Garden & Pet Company for 69,756 shares. Rbf Capital Llc owns 78,967 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Star Investment Management Corp. has 0.21% invested in the company for 72,050 shares. The Georgia-based Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C has invested 0.09% in the stock. First Quadrant L P Ca, a California-based fund reported 38,851 shares.