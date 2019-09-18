Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (CLBS) At $2.74 Forms Bottom; Lear (LEA) SI Decreased By 8.6%

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) had a decrease of 8.6% in short interest. LEA’s SI was 1.47M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 8.6% from 1.60 million shares previously. With 614,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA)’s short sellers to cover LEA’s short positions. The SI to Lear Corporation’s float is 2.35%. The stock decreased 2.14% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $121.38. About 522,858 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 02/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Lear Corp. factory strike halts car production at Fiat Chrysler’s Brampton assembly plant; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $660 MLN, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE IS ESTIMATED TO BE $500 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS SAYS WL ROSS AND FRANKLIN MUTUAL ADVISERS WILL REMAIN CO’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (CLBS) formed multiple bottom with $2.60 target or 5.00% below today’s $2.74 share price. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (CLBS) has $28.45 million valuation. The stock increased 17.09% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $2.74. About 56,135 shares traded or 52.47% up from the average. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) has declined 44.16% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CLBS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Caladrius Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLBS); 10/05/2018 – Caladrius Biosciences 1Q Loss $4.98M; 13/03/2018 – Caladrius Biosciences Doses First Patient with CLBS12 in Phase 2 Critical Limb lschemia Trial in Japan; 08/03/2018 – CALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES REPORTS INTERIM ANALYSIS FOR PHASE 2 T-REX TRIAL OF CLBS03 FOR TYPE 1 DIABETES; 09/04/2018 – Caladrius Biosciences to Participate at Upcoming April Conferences; 10/04/2018 – Caladrius Biosciences Receives SAKIGAKE Expedited Review Designation in Japan for CLBS12 for Treating Critical Limb lschemia; 06/03/2018 – CALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES BUYS AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO A LATE STAGE; 06/03/2018 – CALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES ACQUIRES AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO A LATE STAGE CD34+ CELL THERAPY PROGRAM FOR THE TREATMENT OF REFRACTORY ANGINA; 06/03/2018 Caladrius Biosciences Acquires an Exclusive License to a Late Stage CD34+ Cell Therapy Program for the Treatment of Refractory; 06/03/2018 – CALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES INC – UNDER DEAL TERMS , ACQUIRED EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE RIGHTS TO DATA SET, REGULATORY FILINGS FOR CD34+ CELL THERAPY PROGRAM

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, makes, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, electrical distribution systems, and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.41 billion. It operates in two divisions, Seating and E-Systems. It has a 8.76 P/E ratio. The Seating segment provides seat systems and related components, including leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

Among 9 analysts covering Lear (NYSE:LEA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lear has $190 highest and $13500 lowest target. $151.33’s average target is 24.67% above currents $121.38 stock price. Lear had 19 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 29 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15800 target in Wednesday, July 17 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 15. The stock of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, July 17. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. The stock of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, September 12. The stock of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 14. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Thursday, July 18 to “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) rating on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $17400 target.