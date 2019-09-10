Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (CLBS) At $2.48 Forms Bottom; 0 Analysts Bullish Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)

Among 2 analysts covering Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Marsh & McLennan Companies has $10500 highest and $95 lowest target. $99.33’s average target is 1.97% above currents $97.41 stock price. Marsh & McLennan Companies had 11 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, April 5 by Wells Fargo. See Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) latest ratings:

15/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $101.0000 New Target: $105.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Ubs New Target: $98.0000 102.0000

12/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Keefe Bruyette \U0026 Woods

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Maintain

05/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform New Target: $95 Downgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,414 were accumulated by Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc. Profund Advisors Limited reported 9,210 shares. Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Investec Asset Management North America owns 241,510 shares or 2.14% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com reported 0.03% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Bb&T Limited Liability Corp accumulated 211,932 shares. Ckw Fincl has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.16% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 357,386 shares. Bonness Enterprise reported 25,800 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 95,186 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.05% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Opus Group Lc invested in 0.16% or 6,405 shares. Kames Cap Public Ltd accumulated 0.06% or 20,735 shares.

The stock decreased 2.46% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $97.41. About 559,487 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 04/04/2018 – INSURANCE FIRM MARSH SERVICES LTD SAYS HAS MEAN GENDER PAY GAP OF 42.5 PCT, MEAN BONUS GAP OF 60.2 PCT; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – MARSH’S NEW BLOCKCHAIN NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO GO INTO PRODUCTION LATER IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – MMC CORPORATION-UNIT GRANTED FURTHER 30 YR CONCESSION FOR OPERATIONS OF NORTH PORT & SOUTH PORT OF PORT KLANG EFFECTIVE FROM 1 DEC 2013 TO 30 NOV 2043; 27/03/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN UNIT MERCER’S GLOBAL AUM $227B AT ’17 END; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named `Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 14/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 13/04/2018 – MOVES- Cushman & Wakefield, Marsh, Macquarie Capital; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Risk & Insurance Services Revenue $2.3B; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q EPS $1.34

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. The company has market cap of $48.82 billion. It operates through two divisions, Risk and Insurance Services; and Consulting. It has a 33.64 P/E ratio. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, risk control, and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling services, and related advisory services.