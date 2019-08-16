Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and XBiotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and XBiotech Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Volatility and Risk

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.45. Competitively, XBiotech Inc.’s 52.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.48 beta.

Liquidity

7.8 and 7.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. Its rival XBiotech Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is $12.25, with potential upside of 384.19%. Meanwhile, XBiotech Inc.’s consensus target price is $13, while its potential upside is 67.53%. The data provided earlier shows that Caladrius Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than XBiotech Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares and 18.9% of XBiotech Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 20.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has -20.79% weaker performance while XBiotech Inc. has 38.58% stronger performance.

Summary

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats XBiotech Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.