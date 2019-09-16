Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Comparison side by side

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 1 19.04 N/A -0.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, VBI Vaccines Inc.’s consensus target price is $5, while its potential upside is 563.22%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.9% and 55.58%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79% VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than VBI Vaccines Inc.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.