Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Comparison side by side

Both Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 71.28 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4%

Risk and Volatility

Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.45 beta. In other hand, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has beta of -0.34 which is 134.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 428.02% and an $12.25 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s consensus price target is $2.5, while its potential upside is 110.08%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Caladrius Biosciences Inc. seems more appealing than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.9% and 25.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Vascular Biogenics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.