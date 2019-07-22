Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Comparison side by side

Both Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 70 16.03 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -8%

Volatility & Risk

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a 1.7 beta, while its volatility is 70.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Seattle Genetics Inc. has beta of 2.22 which is 122.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Its competitor Seattle Genetics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.9. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 323.88% and an $12.25 consensus target price. Seattle Genetics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $81.8 consensus target price and a 8.96% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Caladrius Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than Seattle Genetics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.2% and 0% respectively. 3.9% are Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Seattle Genetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2.83% 3.52% -41.96% -31.9% -22.87% -13.34% Seattle Genetics Inc. -6.12% -17.58% -6.32% 10.21% 11.13% 12.94%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Seattle Genetics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Seattle Genetics Inc. beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.