Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 22 10.22 N/A -4.45 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Radius Health Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Risk & Volatility

Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s 1.45 beta indicates that its volatility is 45.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Radius Health Inc.’s 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Its competitor Radius Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Radius Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $12.25, while its potential upside is 380.39%. Meanwhile, Radius Health Inc.’s consensus price target is $33, while its potential upside is 17.44%. The information presented earlier suggests that Caladrius Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than Radius Health Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Radius Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79% Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has -20.79% weaker performance while Radius Health Inc. has 30.14% stronger performance.

Summary

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Radius Health Inc.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.