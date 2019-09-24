Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 2 1176.18 N/A -0.32 0.00

Demonstrates Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a 1.45 beta, while its volatility is 45.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 0.83 which is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 and a Quick Ratio of 7.8. Competitively, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.9% and 5.2% respectively. Competitively, 7.5% are Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.