Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Comparison side by side

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 21.61 N/A -0.94 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -59.9% -36.5%

Volatility and Risk

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is 70.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.7 beta. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.21 beta which makes it 21.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$12.25 is Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 397.97%. Meanwhile, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $25, while its potential upside is 681.25%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.2% and 22.5%. Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.9%. Competitively, 18.53% are Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2.83% 3.52% -41.96% -31.9% -22.87% -13.34% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.04% -22.52% -1.54% -24.71% -53.01% 6.67%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.