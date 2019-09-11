Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 380.39% for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. with consensus target price of $12.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors at 17.9% and 0% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Summary

Mereo BioPharma Group plc beats on 4 of the 7 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc.