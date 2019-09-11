Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.59
|0.00
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-39.6%
|-33.5%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 380.39% for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. with consensus target price of $12.25.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors at 17.9% and 0% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|-4.41%
|19.49%
|-0.35%
|-41.86%
|-44.16%
|-20.79%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0%
|1.49%
|-48.36%
|0%
|0%
|-60%
For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
Summary
Mereo BioPharma Group plc beats on 4 of the 7 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
