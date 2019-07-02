Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (:) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (:), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.25 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8. Competitively, Gritstone Oncology Inc. has 10.4 and 10.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is $12.25, with potential upside of 412.55%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.2% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares and 57.9% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2.83% 3.52% -41.96% -31.9% -22.87% -13.34% Gritstone Oncology Inc. -1.87% -19.94% -8.15% -53.22% 0% -28.54%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.