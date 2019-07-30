Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 64.12 N/A -0.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$12.25 is Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 322.41%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.2% and 0.69% respectively. 3.9% are Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2.83% 3.52% -41.96% -31.9% -22.87% -13.34% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.16% 1.89% -13.6% -26.33% -8.47% -13.6%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc.