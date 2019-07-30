Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.59
|0.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|64.12
|N/A
|-0.62
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-39.6%
|-33.5%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$12.25 is Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 322.41%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.2% and 0.69% respectively. 3.9% are Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|2.83%
|3.52%
|-41.96%
|-31.9%
|-22.87%
|-13.34%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|18.16%
|1.89%
|-13.6%
|-26.33%
|-8.47%
|-13.6%
For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
