Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) Contrasting side by side

Both Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.56 N/A -0.55 0.00

Demonstrates Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -19% -10.8%

Volatility and Risk

Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 70.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.7 beta. Competitively, Cyanotech Corporation is 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.82 beta.

Liquidity

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 and a Quick Ratio of 7.8. Competitively, Cyanotech Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$12.25 is Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 397.97%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.2% and 28.1%. Insiders owned 3.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, Cyanotech Corporation has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2.83% 3.52% -41.96% -31.9% -22.87% -13.34% Cyanotech Corporation 1.57% 1.57% 4.19% 0.31% -27.42% 6.95%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Cyanotech Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cyanotech Corporation beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.