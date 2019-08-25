Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 11 5.31 N/A 0.61 18.55

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3%

Risk and Volatility

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.45. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated on the other hand, has 1.44 beta which makes it 44.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

7.8 and 7.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. Its rival Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has an average target price of $12.25, and a 419.07% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is $13, which is potential 3.67% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Caladrius Biosciences Inc. seems more appealing than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.8% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has weaker performance than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.