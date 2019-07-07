Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.59
|0.00
|CollPlant Holdings Ltd.
|5
|3.22
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-39.6%
|-33.5%
|CollPlant Holdings Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|CollPlant Holdings Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 388.05% and an $12.25 average price target.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.2% and 23.69%. Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 19.13% of CollPlant Holdings Ltd. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|2.83%
|3.52%
|-41.96%
|-31.9%
|-22.87%
|-13.34%
|CollPlant Holdings Ltd.
|-0.97%
|-11.92%
|-14%
|-7.78%
|-42.05%
|21.43%
For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has -13.34% weaker performance while CollPlant Holdings Ltd. has 21.43% stronger performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors CollPlant Holdings Ltd. beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.