Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 5 3.22 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 388.05% and an $12.25 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.2% and 23.69%. Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 19.13% of CollPlant Holdings Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2.83% 3.52% -41.96% -31.9% -22.87% -13.34% CollPlant Holdings Ltd. -0.97% -11.92% -14% -7.78% -42.05% 21.43%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has -13.34% weaker performance while CollPlant Holdings Ltd. has 21.43% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors CollPlant Holdings Ltd. beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.