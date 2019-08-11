Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 413.55 N/A -2.52 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6%

Liquidity

Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. On the competitive side is, Clearside Biomedical Inc. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is $12.25, with potential upside of 371.15%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.9% and 29%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has -20.79% weaker performance while Clearside Biomedical Inc. has 5.61% stronger performance.

Summary

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.