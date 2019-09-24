Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) Comparison side by side

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd on the other hand boasts of a $12 average price target and a 351.13% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 17.9% and 0.75% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd

Summary

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd beats on 4 of the 7 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc.