Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) Comparison side by side

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.59
|0.00
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.38
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-39.6%
|-33.5%
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd on the other hand boasts of a $12 average price target and a 351.13% potential upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 17.9% and 0.75% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|-4.41%
|19.49%
|-0.35%
|-41.86%
|-44.16%
|-20.79%
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|-22.25%
|-33.11%
|-48.79%
|0%
|0%
|-72.5%
For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
Summary
Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd beats on 4 of the 7 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
