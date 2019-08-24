Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Contrasting side by side

Both Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 753.81 N/A -1.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 has Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8%

A 1.45 beta indicates that Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is 45.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s beta is 2.43 which is 143.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

The Current Ratio of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.8. The Current Ratio of rival Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is 18.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 18.2. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

In next table is shown Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a 419.07% upside potential and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Institutional investors held 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares and 76% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.